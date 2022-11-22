Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Receives GBX 3,148 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,148 ($37.22).

SDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 2,700 ($31.93) to GBX 2,900 ($34.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of Schroders stock opened at GBX 453.40 ($5.36) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.49. Schroders has a 52-week low of GBX 348 ($4.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 612 ($7.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,340.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 622.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,030.23.

In other Schroders news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.45) per share, with a total value of £18,800 ($22,230.11). In other news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 376 ($4.45) per share, for a total transaction of £18,800 ($22,230.11). Also, insider Peter Harrison sold 630,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.37), for a total value of £2,864,544.78 ($3,387,187.87).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

