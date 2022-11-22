Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Acquired by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $42.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.52.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

