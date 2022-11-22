Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,651,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366,542 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.65% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $259,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 268,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 16,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $63.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.18.

