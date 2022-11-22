Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Scor from €35.00 ($35.71) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Scor from €33.00 ($33.67) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Scor to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Scor from €32.00 ($32.65) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Scor from €16.00 ($16.33) to €16.50 ($16.84) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.01.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCRYY stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.22. Scor has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

Scor Company Profile

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. Scor had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Analysts anticipate that Scor will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.