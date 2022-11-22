Scotiabank Increases EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$82.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.76% from the company’s current price.

EQB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EQB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.78.

EQB stock traded down C$2.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$57.04. The stock had a trading volume of 262,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,511. EQB has a 1-year low of C$44.81 and a 1-year high of C$82.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.60.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

