Scotiabank Raises Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target to C$44.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HMCBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities started coverage on Home Capital Group in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Home Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of HMCBF stock traded up $11.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.58. 24,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

