Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) Insider Rachel Argaman (Herman) Buys 6,000 Shares

Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW – Get Rating) insider Rachel Argaman (Herman) acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$20.12 ($13.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$120,690.00 ($79,927.15).

Seven Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.16.

Get Seven Group alerts:

Seven Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Seven Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

About Seven Group

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, construction materials, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses. It operates through WesTrac, Coates, Boral, Energy, Media Investments, and Other Investments segments. The company operates as a Caterpillar dealer providing heavy equipment sales and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.