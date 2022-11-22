Shentu Price Reaches $0.75 (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One Shentu coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00004573 BTC on major exchanges. Shentu has a total market cap of $65.78 million and $1.48 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shentu has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Shentu

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 87,207,484 coins. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

