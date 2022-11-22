Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) PT Lowered to $51.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $135.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 110.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $77.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Silvergate Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.82.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Trading Down 2.5 %

SI opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $239.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. The firm had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1,196.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at $70,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.