Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Up 9.4%

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.99 and last traded at $26.54. 89,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,330,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SI. TheStreet raised Silvergate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Silvergate Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $801.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average is $72.97.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

