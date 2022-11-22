SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Price Target Raised to €60.00

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €58.00 ($59.18) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised SMA Solar Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

Shares of SMA Solar Technology stock remained flat at $50.97 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58. SMA Solar Technology has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $59.10.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

