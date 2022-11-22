Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.00

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
Snap One Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $611.32 million, a PE ratio of -47.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Institutional Trading of Snap One
Snap One Company Profile
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
See Also
