Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.00

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

The firm has a market cap of $611.32 million, a PE ratio of -47.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap One by 23.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Snap One by 9.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Snap One by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snap One by 21.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

