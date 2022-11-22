Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 39,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,773,078 shares.The stock last traded at $96.44 and had previously closed at $98.81.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $184,773,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 314.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,081,000 after purchasing an additional 954,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after purchasing an additional 730,931 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $43,365,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 59.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,269,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,056,000 after purchasing an additional 475,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

