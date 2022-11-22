SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Shares Down 0.1%

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.91. 3,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 6,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 7.43% of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.