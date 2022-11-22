SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,761 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $105,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 27.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 115,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after buying an additional 24,621 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $1,538,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,931,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,678 shares of company stock worth $5,633,098 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.92.

Shares of SEDG stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.29. The stock had a trading volume of 20,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,722. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 148.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $389.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.94.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

