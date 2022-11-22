SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Gap Up to $3.17

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $3.37. SomaLogic shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 6,032 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SomaLogic to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SomaLogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a market cap of $535.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.75.
SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.
