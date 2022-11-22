SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Gap Up to $3.17

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $3.37. SomaLogic shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 6,032 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SomaLogic to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SomaLogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

SomaLogic Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a market cap of $535.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SomaLogic

SomaLogic Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,473,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,138 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 123.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,408,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after buying an additional 2,434,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 2,913.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,120,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,009,000 after buying an additional 2,050,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 403.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,510,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after buying an additional 2,012,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 441.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,324,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 1,079,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

