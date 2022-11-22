S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Decreased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,979 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.14% of S&P Global worth $160,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after buying an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after buying an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after buying an additional 2,742,007 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $348.60. The company had a trading volume of 26,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,629. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.14. The stock has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $354.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus reduced their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.69.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.