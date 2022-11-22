SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

SPXC stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.24. The company had a trading volume of 127,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,835. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. SPX Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.22.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 10,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $711,567.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,561.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 486.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

