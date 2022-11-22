SSE’s (SSE) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,664 ($19.68) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,835 ($21.70) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.47) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($20.69) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($24.83) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,896.29 ($22.42).

SSE Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON SSE opened at GBX 1,695.50 ($20.05) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £18.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,587.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,698.08. SSE has a 1 year low of GBX 1,405 ($16.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,935.50 ($22.89).

SSE Cuts Dividend

SSE Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. SSE’s payout ratio is 34.07%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

