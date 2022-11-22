St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,549

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,673 ($19.78) to GBX 1,549 ($18.32) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STJPF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded St. James’s Place from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,040 ($12.30) to GBX 1,020 ($12.06) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded St. James’s Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($17.74) to GBX 1,365 ($16.14) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,474.14.

Shares of STJPF remained flat at $11.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

