Starname (IOV) Trading Down 27.8% This Week

Starname (IOV) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Starname has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. Starname has a total market capitalization of $578,297.53 and $613.49 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Starname alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,319.68 or 0.08169179 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.59 or 0.00467943 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,637.97 or 0.28710208 BTC.

Starname Profile

Starname’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The official website for Starname is starname.me. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starname Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starname and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.