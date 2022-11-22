Steem (STEEM) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Steem has a market capitalization of $67.89 million and $8.27 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,107.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000484 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.69 or 0.00426433 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00023608 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00113433 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00816945 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.28 or 0.00666043 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006217 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00236798 BTC.
About Steem
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
