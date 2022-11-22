Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Stelco Stock Performance

Shares of TSE STLC traded up C$1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$46.91. 1,574,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.34. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$30.20 and a 1-year high of C$56.99. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89.

Get Stelco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Stelco from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.98.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.