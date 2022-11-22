StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Western Copper and Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Western Copper and Gold Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE WRN opened at $1.61 on Friday. Western Copper and Gold has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $244.07 million, a PE ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 2.09.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.