StockNews.com Downgrades Canon (NYSE:CAJ) to Buy

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Canon Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CAJ traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Canon has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $25.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canon

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canon during the second quarter worth about $4,289,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 58.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 3.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 59.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Canon

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

