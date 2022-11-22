StockNews.com Lowers Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.20. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

In other news, Director James G. Morris purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,995 shares in the company, valued at $393,460.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,150 shares of company stock worth $80,374. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFFN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,300,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1,307.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 761,552 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 366.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,145 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

