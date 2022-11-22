StockNews.com Lowers Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Flushing Financial to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Flushing Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $20.85 on Friday. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $621.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28.

Insider Transactions at Flushing Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flushing Financial

In other news, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $41,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,097.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

