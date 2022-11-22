StockNews.com Lowers Rogers (NYSE:ROG) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Rogers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $100.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.14. Rogers has a twelve month low of $98.45 and a twelve month high of $274.51. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Rogers alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rogers

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 391,236 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,631,000 after purchasing an additional 114,031 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.