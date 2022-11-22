StockNews.com Lowers Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.33.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $185.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.93.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,461 shares of company stock worth $8,957,674 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.