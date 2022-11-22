StockNews.com Upgrades ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

ACNB Stock Performance

ACNB opened at $38.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.39. ACNB has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $40.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. ACNB’s payout ratio is presently 29.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACNB

About ACNB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ACNB by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ACNB by 16,530.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in ACNB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in ACNB by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ACNB by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

