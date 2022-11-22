StockNews.com Upgrades Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invitae from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen cut shares of Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Invitae to $2.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitae currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.04.

Invitae Price Performance

NYSE NVTA opened at $2.74 on Friday. Invitae has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $133.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 617.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 5,962.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

