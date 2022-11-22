Strike (STRK) Price Reaches $10.48 on Top Exchanges

Strike (STRK) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 22nd. During the last week, Strike has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $36.13 million and $1.44 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike token can now be bought for about $10.48 or 0.00064819 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,299.81 or 0.08034693 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.32 or 0.00465375 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,620.96 or 0.28552658 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,446,266 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. The official website for Strike is strike.org.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.