Strike (STRK) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Strike (STRK) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Strike has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Strike token can currently be purchased for $10.66 or 0.00066067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $36.74 million and $1.44 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Strike Profile

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,446,913 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

