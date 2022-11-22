Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$50.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.47.

Several brokerages have commented on SU. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$44.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$47.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.57. The company has a market cap of C$63.84 billion and a PE ratio of 8.50. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$28.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

