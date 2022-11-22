SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Gap Down to $9.46

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKLGet Rating) (TSE:SOY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.46, but opened at $9.21. SunOpta shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 11,626 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SunOpta to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

SunOpta Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunOpta

In other SunOpta news, SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $312,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,068 shares in the company, valued at $354,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $312,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,068 shares in the company, valued at $354,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $514,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 200.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading

