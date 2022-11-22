SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Gap Down to $9.46

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.46, but opened at $9.21. SunOpta shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 11,626 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SunOpta to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

SunOpta Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunOpta

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

In other SunOpta news, SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $312,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,068 shares in the company, valued at $354,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $312,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,068 shares in the company, valued at $354,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $514,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 200.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading

