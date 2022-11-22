SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Gap Down to $9.46

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.46, but opened at $9.21. SunOpta shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 11,626 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SunOpta to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
SunOpta Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at SunOpta
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 200.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunOpta (STKL)
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.