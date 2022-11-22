Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SRZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Surrozen in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Surrozen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Surrozen Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SRZN opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $31.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.33. Surrozen has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $9.99.
Institutional Trading of Surrozen
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRZN. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 3,102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 781,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 757,546 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Surrozen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Surrozen
Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surrozen (SRZN)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.