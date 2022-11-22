Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target Increased to SEK 198 by Analysts at Barclays

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from SEK 191 to SEK 198 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SWDBY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 147 to SEK 153 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 162 to SEK 165 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 195 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of SEK 182.88.

OTCMKTS SWDBY traded down SEK 0.15 on Tuesday, hitting SEK 15.43. 29,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of SEK 14.18 and a 200 day moving average of SEK 13.94. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of SEK 12.14 and a twelve month high of SEK 21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of SEK 0.44 by SEK 0.04. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Swedbank AB will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

