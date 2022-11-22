Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 83 to CHF 79 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 78 to CHF 71 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 71 to CHF 68 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. Swiss Re has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $27.75.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

