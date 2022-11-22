Synapse Price Down 14.8% Over Last Week (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Synapse token can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00003681 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $106.82 million and $1.19 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,285.97 or 0.07971548 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00461888 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,570.48 or 0.28331633 BTC.

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

