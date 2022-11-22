Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

SYY stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average is $82.19. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 19.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

