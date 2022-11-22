System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Hits New 1-Year Low at $165.00

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 165 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 169.50 ($2.00), with a volume of 2136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.50 ($2.12).

System1 Group Trading Down 8.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £20.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,642.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 207.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 239.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61.

System1 Group Company Profile



System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

