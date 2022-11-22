Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Marsico Capital Management LLC

Marsico Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 183.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,832 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 0.8% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE TSM traded up $2.21 on Tuesday, reaching $82.14. The stock had a trading volume of 609,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,509,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

