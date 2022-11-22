TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Position Lifted by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in TC Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 57.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 18,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 36,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.73. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.95%.

TRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

