Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP) Raises Dividend to GBX 34 Per Share

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 34 ($0.40) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $30.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Telecom Plus Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TEP stock opened at GBX 2,350 ($27.79) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,344.44. Telecom Plus has a 12-month low of GBX 1,262 ($14.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,470 ($29.21). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,041.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,958.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64.

Telecom Plus Company Profile

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

