Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP) Raises Dividend to GBX 34 Per Share

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 34 ($0.40) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $30.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Telecom Plus Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of TEP stock opened at GBX 2,350 ($27.79) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,344.44. Telecom Plus has a 12-month low of GBX 1,262 ($14.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,470 ($29.21). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,041.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,958.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64.
Telecom Plus Company Profile
Read More
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
- Is This The Right Time to Invest in Alibaba?
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.