Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stake Reduced by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 137,462 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.31% of Teledyne Technologies worth $231,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $7.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.08. 2,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $371.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.16. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.
