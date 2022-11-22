TerraClassicUSD 1-Day Volume Reaches $34.38 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $204.38 million and $34.38 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00076859 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00059724 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001475 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000398 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009951 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022939 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001453 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005549 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000277 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,806,568,226 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.