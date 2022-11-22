TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Down 10.1% This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $201.21 million and approximately $41.25 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00075527 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00057602 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001481 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000397 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009971 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00022872 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001440 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005427 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000270 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,806,577,138 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
