Terran Coin (TRR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $58.83 Million

Terran Coin (TRR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Terran Coin has a total market cap of $58.83 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded up 40.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Terran Coin token can currently be purchased for $2.49 or 0.00015442 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Terran Coin

Terran Coin’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terran Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

