TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Stock Position Lifted by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,361,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,650 shares during the period. TFI International accounts for approximately 7.3% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.67% of TFI International worth $189,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 33.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in TFI International during the second quarter worth $200,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in TFI International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TFI International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen raised their target price on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TFI International from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered TFI International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.11.

TFI International Stock Up 0.8 %

TFI International Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TFII traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $114.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.