The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,109 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,999 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 1.0% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 2.4 %

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 70,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,038. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $42.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.